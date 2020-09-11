Remembering September 11, 2001

Today, we remember the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, we mourn the innocent lives lost. We pay tribute, and extend a heartfelt thank you to all our selfless First Responders, our Veterans, and all of their families for their service and the sacrifices they make to protect us and our country.

And although we remember this day as the worst terrorist attack in American history. This day brought out the best in our American people. Our citizens, our nations allies in the weeks and months after the attack that united us all together by people giving blood, volunteering time, giving assistance and aid, donating clothing, food, and showing their care, love and support with our nation doing their part to lend a hand and help our Country and citizens move forward together.

We will never forget the 2,977 victims, the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 8 paramedics lost on this date.

As our First Responders remember their brothers and sisters and our citizens on this day. We share a message that asks all to remember as we all live and enjoy the breaths and moments we have today, to kiss the ones you love, to bicker less, give more, and to remind your loved ones and friends how much they mean and matter to you, and to never take one second of your life for granted.

The United States Flag is to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11, 2020 for Patriot Day. This is in honor of the individuals that lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001.

Remember all the lives lost on this tragic day.

