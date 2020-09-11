Peggy Ann Bradburn, 86, of Ridge, MD passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Capital Caring Hospice in Greenbelt, MD.

She was born in Scotland, MD on November 18, 1933 to the late Frank Ridgell and Viola Green Ridgell.

Peggy married the love of her life Robert Melvin Bradburn Sr. on August 15, 1952. They were married for 67 years before his passing in 2019. After getting married, they started their family. Peggy was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 255 in Ridge, MD. She was also the past president for the Women’s Auxiliary. She loved collecting hummingbird figurines, angel figurines and many many coffee cups. She liked to go shopping, making crafts, working in her garden and taking care of her flowers. She loved being together with her family for holiday gatherings. Peggy enjoyed preparing big dinners for her family and friends and baking with her grandchildren for the holidays. She especially enjoyed showing her daughter’s how to cook and bake certain family recipes for them to pass down to the next generation. She said family was the most important thing in her life.

Peggy is survived by her children Terry Thompson (Michael) of White Plains, MD, Shirley Beckler (Hal) of Lexington Park, MD, Roberta Douglass (Stanley) of Prince Frederick, MD and Robert “Bobby” Bradburn Jr. (Lucy) of Ridge, MD. Her 10 grandchildren, Jason Tippett, Cash Beckler, Emily Beckler, Heather Fish, Amanda Fish, Josh Bowen, Tori Farrell, Robert “Trey” Bradburn III and Darby Bradburn and 19 great grandchildren also survive her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bradburn Sr., her parents, her grandson, Johnny Tippett Jr., her sister, Elizabeth Woodburn, her brothers, Andrew Ridgell, Junior Ridgell and Francis Ridgell, preceded her in death.

Family will receive friends for Peggy’s Life Celebration on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Rd., Ridge, MD 20680. A Graveside service will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Ridge MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Tippett, George Fish, Cash Beckler and Raymond Bradburn.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

