Shannon Thomas Landowski, 52, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 4, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born February 25, 1968 in Watertown, WI to James Joseph Landowski and Linda Lou Bostwick Landowski of Clarksville, AK.

Shannon is a 1986 graduate of South Division High School in Milwaukee, WI, where he actively participated and won many medals in swimming and track. In 1988 he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country for 12 dedicated years of service to his Honorable Discharge in 2000. During his service he earned the Navy Achievement Medal. He worked for government contractors at Patuxent River for approximately 16 years as an Engineer Technician. He transitioned to the Federal Government at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, where he has worked for the past three years.

He loved spending time on the water, especially fishing. He enjoyed taking Shawn on drives in the pick-up and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. They were there unofficial armchair coaches. He was extremely gifted with electronics and often took things apart, fixed them and got them back in working order. He was very dedicated to decorating for the holidays. He enjoyed gardening with his family and using fresh vegetables from his garden when making meals. He was a foodie and enjoyed cooking different cultural cuisines, but prided himself on being a grill master. He was known for his delicious brisket.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Anna. Shannon is also survived by his children, Shawn Clymer and Staci Ziesemer, both of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings, Jessie James Landowski of Clarksville, AK and Theresa Marie Bice (Jason) of Russellville, AK; his niece and nephew, Tracee Gilbert and Davindry Gilbert, both of Russellville, AK; his great-niece and great nephew, Ayla and Zexter Gilbert; and his extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Pastor Paul MacPherson at Leonardtown Wharf on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

