Edna Lynn Shymansky, 82, of Hughesville, MD departed this life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD.

Edna was born on February 8, 1938 in Washington, D.C. She was the loving daughter of the late Frederick McLeod and Margaret Kirby. She graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1956.

A strong, independent woman, Edna worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Metropolitan Police Department. She was a dedicated employee working alongside the men and women in uniform until her retirement in 1981. The pride she felt having worked alongside these dedicated officers was evident in the support she showed when her son and later grandson joined the profession. Making this a true family endeavor as she also followed in her own parent’s footsteps.

Edna was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and true friend, and to know her was a blessing. She loved scrapbooking and reminiscing about the joyful moments the pictures captured. A woman with strong convictions, a heart of gold and smile that would brighten even the darkest room, Edna will be greatly missed by many but none as much as her family.

Although, her light may have dimmed, her spirit shines bright. Smile through the tears, laugh at the memories and remember she is always beside you.

Edna is survived by her children, Kathryn Shymansky of Hughesville, MD and son, Edward Shymansky of White Plains, MD; two grandchildren, Michael Contic (Amanda) and James Contic and two (2) great-grandchildren, Mason Contic and Scarlett Contic. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends for Edna’s Life Celebration on Friday, September 11, 20202 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The interment of will be held privately.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.