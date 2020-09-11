Clay Horton Sanford, Jr., of La Plata, MD, formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed peacefully away on September 2, 2020, after a long illness.

Clay was born in Bluefield, WV, on May 29, 1940, son of the late Clay H. Sanford, Sr., and Helen Cumby Sanford. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Denise Sanford. He is survived by his sister, Linda Sanford Landreth (Leon) of Bluefield, WV. Clay is survived by his five children, Lisa Sanford Qualters (Kevin) of La Plata, MD; Robyn Marie Major of Hughesville, MD; Laura Ann Sanford of Carolina Beach, NC; David Michael Sanford of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Clay H. Sanford III, of Kansas. Clay was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madison Grace Major, and is survived by his five grandchildren: Kelly M. Welch (Michael) of Leonardtown, MD; Kevin N. Qualters of Arlington, VA; Kristin E. Dew (Charlie) of Raleigh, NC; Colin S. Qualters of Alexandria, VA; and John M. Major of Hughesville, MD. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Morgan, Reagan, and Logan Welch of Hughesville, MD.

Clay was a former commercial fisherman, manager of O’Connor’s Liquors in Washington, DC, and manager of Automotive Warehouse Corporation in Hyattsville, MD. More recently, he was employed by Super Salvage in Prince Frederick, MD. Clay was also a longtime member of the Patuxent Moose Lodge in Mechanicsville, MD, and he served as an officer within the organization for several years.

Clay enjoyed watching sports, especially pro football, and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed reading history and Western novels. Clay enjoyed eating crabs, drinking beer, and spending time with his friends and family. He was known as a loyal friend, and he would always help a friend in need.

A memorial service will be held for family and close friends at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 450 Courthouse Rd., Princeton, WV, 24740 on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

