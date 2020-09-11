George Charles Batson, 88, died of natural causes on September 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife, Roberta Batson, niece, Tracy Johnson and other family members. He was born in Washington, DC on June 14, 1932, the son of George Edward Batson and Alta Godel Batson.

George graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC, then attended several colleges, including University of Maryland, Central Bible College and Valley Forge Christian College, culminating at Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia.

Dr. Batson was ordained by the Assemblies of God in 1967 and served as a pastor, as well as 32 years as a world missionary. He was best known for his Expository Preaching.

George served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

He met and married, Roberta Modlin in 1964. They celebrated 56 years of marriage in June of this year.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Janet Holsworth, Lenore Marquess, and Catherine Holsworth, and brother, John Batson. Surviving in addition to his wife, Roberta, is a brother Clarence “Bill” Batson and his wife, Kathryn “Sue” Batson. He has several nieces and nephews, Tracy Johnson, Glenn Holsworth, Jr, Michael Holsworth, Shelly Nelbach, Noralyn Heisig, Debbie Thomas, Denise Lewis, Dennis Holsworth, Dana Sine, Brenda Lindley, Mark Batson and Terry Crouch.