William Ismael Vasquez, 24, was born December 17, 1995 in Silver Spring, MD.

He was the youngest son of Karen Lynn Caravantes and the only son of Ismael Vasquez. In 1997, William and his older brother were baptized at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church in Riverdale, MD.

He graduated from McDonough High School in 2014. While attending high school, William enrolled in a horticulture elective course his senior year, where he obtained his certification in horticulture studies. After graduation, he started his career in the flood and fire industry, where he obtained his certifications as a mold specialist. In a short period of time, he was promoted to Field Supervisor. He enjoyed training the employees in his division. He took in pride in his craftmanship. William’s goal was to obtain his business degree and open up his own restaurant.

During William’s childhood he was very athletic, earning the nickname “Little Lightening” from his older brother. He played basketball and baseball at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church. He was never one to back down from a challenge, earning his fair share of lumps, bumps and scars. He was the class clown. He could always be found in a room full of people making everyone laugh. His smile would brighten up the room and his laughter infectious.

William had many hobbies, camping, hiking, fishing, swimming and riding the waves. He could spend hours working on cars or drawing. Above all he loved spending time with his family and his girlfriend, Hannah Shooks. He was so proud when he became the world’s greatest uncle in 2007 and to watch his nephews and niece grow. A bright light has dimmed but the “Little Lightening” will live on in the sky above, showing up to lighten the darkest night.

In addition to his parents, William is survived by his brothers, Adrian Litchfield of Brandywine, MD, JT Caravantes, Upper Marlboro, MD and Joseph Gunn and Pittsfield, MA; three (3) nephews and one (1) niece; and girlfriend, Hannah Shooks.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a Life Celebration Visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. On September 10, 2020 a second visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service celebrated at 3:00 p.m. at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, LaPlata, MD 20646. Masks are required, but will not be provided, so please bring one of your own.

