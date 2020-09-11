Captain Theodore (Ted) Kershaw McCarley, USN (RET), 80

Captain Ted McCarley, USN (Ret) (80) passed quietly in his sleep at home in Solomons, MD on 5 September 2020. Born in Charleston, SC on 24 June 1940, he was the son of the late Rear Admiral Henry Harris McCarley and the late Marion (MacMillan) McCarley.

Ted received his Bachelor’s Degree Summa Cum Laude from Chaminade University of Hawaii in 1984. He graduated from the National War College in June 1990. Ted was a Naval Officer serving forty three years active duty supporting Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD). From Seaman to Captain, Master Blaster, diver, parachutist, and a mentor to many over the years, not even dementia could cast a pall on Ted’s lifelong love affair with the Navy. He was a lifelong member of the Naval EOD Association (NEODA) and the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA Branch 24, Annapolis).

Known as a crackerjack boat mechanic, daredevil, marathoner, and memorable ass-chewer, he was also a beloved husband, lucky father, fun grandfather and great-grandfather that shared a love for adventure, tattoos, dolphins, and rollercoasters.

Fortunate to be able to live out his childhood dream of owning his own boat upon retirement, Ted loved cruising on his 44’ Defever trawler, M/V Aloha Friday. He and his wife wintered in the Bahamas, circumnavigated the eastern U.S. by water, and cruised maritime New England and Canada.

Ted is survived by his wife Nancy Shores McCarley; daughter, Debbie Kroupa (Mike) of Lagrange, OH; grandsons James Kroupa of Amherst, OH and Ryan Kroupa of Lagrange, OH; great-granddaughter, Adelynn Kroupa of Amherst, OH; son, Michael McCarley (Debbie) and grandson Jack McCarley all of Simpsonville, SC; son, Allen McCarley (Isabel) of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Harris McCarley (Walta) of Redmond, WA; niece Cheryl Masters (Don) of Redmond, WA; nephew Hank McCarley (Kelly) of Fairhope, AL; sister, Marion McCarley of Seattle, WA; sister Margarette Curnutt (Dee) of Marysville, WA; nephew Jeff Curnutt (Heather) of Auburn, WA; brother, Jack McCarley of Tacoma, WA; sister-in-law Madeline Flynn (Joe) of Alexandria, VA; brother-in-law, David Shores of LaPlata, MD; niece Taelyr Celia (Anthony) of LaPlata, MD; nephew, Kurt Shores (TJ) of Silver Spring, MD; brother-in-law, Nick Pera of Alexandria, VA; and nephew, Nicholas Pera of Seattle, WA.

Burial at Arlington National Cemetery is being planned for a future date next year.

Memorials may be made to the EOD Warrior Foundation (716 Crestview Ave, Niceville, FL 32758), the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org), or the charity of your choice.