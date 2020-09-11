Sarah Ann Caudill Clay, 36, of California, MD, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Sarah was born on January 5, 1984 in Prince Frederick to Alice Rebecca Greenwell and Darrell Lee Caudill. She grew up in North Beach and graduated from Northern High School class of 2002. She married James Scott Clay on October 22, 2016. In her free time, she enjoyed dancing, going to the beach and to amusement parks, and spending time with her family.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Scott, and their son Noah Scott Clay of California, MD, her mother Alice “Becky” Caudill, her brother Scott Lee Caudill, and nephew Aiden Lee Caudill. She was preceded in death by her father Darrell Lee Caudill, and her grandmother Gwendoline Ann Arnold.