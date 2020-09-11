Robert Lee Wallingsford, 80 of Welcome, MD. passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020. He was born February 16,1940 in Washington, DC to Daniel T. and Frances Viola Wallingsford. He is proceeded in death by his son Charles Edwin Wallingsford, his parents and a brother Daniel F. Wallingsford, Sr.

Robert joined the United States Air Force and served his country with honor. While in the Air Force he was a mechanic. After his discharge from the Air Force, he worked as a mechanic for Metro, He worked at the Smithsonian Institute, where he was trained as a pipefitter, and also worked at Malcolm Grow Medical Center at Andrews AFB, MD., where he retired. Robert was affectionately known to family and friends as Bobby and Bob, his co-workers gave him the nickname Wally. Bob was a caring, loving and generous person. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Bob was married to Patricia and they had a son, Charles E. Wallingsford.

Then he was also married to Kathy Wallingsford. After coming to faith in Christ, Bob shared his faith with others through leading Bible studies and also taught children’s Sunday school, had a prison ministry, and a nursing home ministry.

Bob is survived by sister-in-law Evelyn Wallingsford, a nephew Daniel F.Wallingsford Jr., and nieces Denise Bier and Michelle Hart, as well as many grand nieces and nephews. Also Daniel F. Wallingsford, Sr.’s wife Christine Wallingsford and Thomas Brown, who was like a son to Bob.