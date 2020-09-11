Margaret E. Nelson, “Sissy”, 78 of Chaptico, MD formerly from Loveville, MD passed away on September 8, 2020 in Mechanicsville, MD. She was born on February 19, 1942 in Loveville, MD and was the daughter of the late Alice Tippett and Albert Tippett. Margaret was the loving wife of Harry Nelson whom she married in Leonardtown, MD on September 3, 1982. Margaret is survived by her children Robin Lawrence (George) of Chaptico, MD, Debbie Burroughs (Jimbo) of Hollywood, MD, Manny Guy of Mechanicsville, MD, Lisa Guy of FL, and Ginny Quade of Bushwood, MD step children Julie Yingling(Dave), Kristie Nelson, daughter in law, Joy Guy of Mechanicsville, MD. As well as 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 8 great-greatgrandchildren. Siblings; Joe Tippett of Hollywood, MD, Linda Richards of Loveville, MD, Marie Dawling of Mechanicsville, MD, Dorothy Miller of Loveville, MD, and Alvin Tippett of Mechanicsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her son Buttons Guy and son in law Frank Quade; siblings Jean Quade, Paul Tippett and Teresa Hicks.

She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD and graduate of Margaret Brent. Margaret was a caregiver. From an early age she cared for her family that later lead her to be a caregiver, touching the lives of so many in the county. With a big heart, Margaret would always be found cooking up a meal for someone in need, whipping up her homemade yeast rolls for family dinners or making a batch of icebox pickles for her church, that became a second family to her. She spent her Sundays at Faith Bible Church, where we could always count on her prayers. Margaret was absolutely loved being a grandma. Vacation and jumping on hotel beds was her thing. Birthday parties, showers, graduation, Christenings, you name it she was always in the crowd. She loved and supported her family in every way. Margaret was also a lifetime member of the Southern Maryland Coon Hunters Association that her family runs. She had many good times at the club house with her siblings; no matter who she was to you, all that came to know her know how much she will truly be missed.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM in Faith Bible Church Mechanicsville, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM with Pastor Rob McNutt officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Richards, Chad Richards, Justin Miller, DJ Miller, Ethen Thomas, Butch Tippett. Honorary pallbearers; Aleeyah Thomas, Makayla Kimble, Alexa Yingling, and Jackson Yingling.