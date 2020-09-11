William Jude “Bill” Phalen, 79, of Huntingtown passed away September 7, 2020. He was born November 7, 1940 in Lancaster, WI to Lulu and Timothy E. Phalen. Bill grew up on the family farm in Lancaster, WI and attended St. Clement’s Elementary School and St. Nazianz Seminary before graduating from Lancaster High School in 1958. Following high school, Bill entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1964. He then attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a Bachelor’s degree in history and political science. Bill married Donna Yeoman in Monroe, WI in 1971 and they lived in Suitland, MD for a short time before moving to Simi Valley, CA and eventually settling in Huntingtown in 1976. Bill was employed as a survey statistician with the United States Census Bureau for 35 years, retiring in January 2002. During his career he worked on the decennial censuses in 1980, 1990, and 2000, as well as many other projects. After a few years of retirement, Bill went back to work with a government contractor to finish the 2010 Census.

Bill was very involved in the Calvert County school system and Board of Education. He was appointed to the Calvert County Board of Education in 1993 and when the position became an elected position Bill ran and won. He was elected President and Vice President several times and was currently serving as the board President. Bill also served on the Archdiocesan Board of Education and the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, serving as President in 2007.

He received the Willis Award for outstanding school board member from MABE in 2010. Bill was also a past president of the Huntingtown Elementary School PTA, Northern Middle School PTA, and Northern High School Music Boosters. He also coached T-Ball and little league. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed gardening and was very proud of his vegetables. He also loved making tomato juice and would often make enough to last all year. Bill was a very proud grandparent and loved spending time with his family. He was a founding member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and a sports fanatic. He was an avid fan and proud shareholder of the Green Bay Packers. He was also a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame football.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Donna Phalen, children William “Bill” Phalen Jr. and wife Karen of Colorado Springs, CO, Elizabeth “Beth” Phalen of Rockford, IL, and Kerry Phalen of Huntingtown; grandchildren Meredith, Brenna, Logan, and Connor Phalen and step-grandson Trevor Bolen; siblings John “Jack” Phalen and wife Jeannie of Lancaster, WI, Sister Rita Mary Phalen, OSF of Aurora, IL and Timothy “Tim” Phalen and wife Harriet of Hattiesburg, MS, sister in law Jean Ann Phalen of Dubuque, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick Phalen and sister Rose Marie Lambert.

If you wish to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Jesus the Good Shepherd please sign up ahead of time via the attached link. https://ccjgs.flocknote.com/signup/15753