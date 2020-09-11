Carolyn Trott Gordy, 85, of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 6, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born October 29, 1934 in Dunkirk to Wayne and Nellie Trott. Carolyn grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School in 1953. She married Wayne Gordy on February 12, 1955 and traveled with him to Fort Jackson, Fort Knox, and Fort Riley before moving back to Chesapeake Beach when Wayne was transferred overseas. Carolyn was employed as a school bus driver for Calvert County Public Schools and retired after 40 years of service. She also owned and operated C&W Crafts and Flowers with Wayne for many years, specializing in silk flower arrangements. She was a member of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 39 years, joining in 1981. Carolyn served as treasurer for 10 years and also served on the fundraising committee during her time in the auxiliary. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was very loving and had a kind soul and big heart. She was always willing to do whatever her grandchildren desired, from playing Legos to letting them tag along to pick up kids on the school bus to going to Walmart for CD’s. She loved spending time with her family. Carolyn was very athletic and enjoyed playing softball and basketball. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, and camping when her children were younger.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband Wayne Gordy, son Richard W. “Ricky” Gordy, Jr. of Deale, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister Lucille Housel and brother Donald Trott, both of Dunkirk, niece and caregiver Sharon Gordy-Bryant of Huntingtown, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son Robert W. “Robby” Gordy and brother Edgar Trott.