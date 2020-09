Jacob Sergeon, 96 years old, of Clinton, MD., was called home to eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2pm, until time of service 3pm, at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD., 20601. Interment will be held at Cheltenham Cemetery.

This entry was posted on September 11, 2020 at 1:01 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.