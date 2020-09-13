AUDIO: Two Children Flown to Trauma Center After ATV Accident in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 10:07 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the parking lot of the Prompt Care on Market Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported traumatic injuries.

Dispatchers reported the 911 caller was in the parking lot of the Prompt Care with two victims involved in an ATV crash.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an 11-year-old female and 12-year-old female with injuries, with crews reporting both children were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested and landed at the Prompt Care, with both victims being transported to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

