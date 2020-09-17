Father and Son Arrested for Arson in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/16/2020: With the assistance of Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a father and son today on charges of arson.

Lawrence Dwayne Nelson, 43, and his son, Daeshaun Dwayne Nelson, 21, both of Lexington Park, were charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Arson.

On September 13, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded for a reported structure fire at 20540 Ridge Road in Lexington Park.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, they discovered a shed on fire, which subsequently extended into the adjacent home at 20544 Ridge Road. It took fifteen firefighters ten minutes to control the blaze. Investigators estimate the fire caused $70,000.00 in damages.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, was requested to investigate, and Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire was an intentional act. Witnesses reported observing two subjects in the area before the fire. During the course of the investigation, those two suspects were identified, and charges were filed.

Both the elder Nelson and his son were arrested without incident and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Both are currently being held without bond.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, consists of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

UPDATE: On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 4:58 p.m., firefighters responded to 20540 Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shed on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a shed on fire with extensions into a neighbors trailer and surrounding area.

The owner of the shed is identified as Thomas Taylor, the damaged trailers are 20540 and 20544 Ridge Road, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $70,000

One subject was transported to an area hospital with an underlying medical issue.

The investigation is ongoing, with arrests pending

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

9/14/2020: On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 4:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 20540 Ridge Road and Hillside Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shed on fire threatening multiple structures.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting suspects intentionally set a shed on fire, and the shed was now threatening two trailers with the homeowners using a garden hose in an attempt to contain the fire.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River arrived on the scene to find a shed fully engulfed in flames with extensions to one trailer, the woods and threatening a second trailer. Three apparatus and crews from both companies arrived on the scene in under 8 minutes and controlled the fire in under 10 minutes.

A total of 40 firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Hollywood, Seventh District, and Valley Lee responded to the scene.

Firefighters requested the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal to investigate, and the American Red Cross to assist two adults and three children displaced by the fire.

Two citizens were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Multiple witnesses spoke to SMNEWSNET.COM on the scene who reported they observed two black males at the residence taking items from the shed prior to setting the structure on fire and then fled the scene in a newer model sedan with Maryland Registration plates. The vehicle was tan or beige.

Updates will be provided when they become available.