Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired, Residence Struck by Gunfire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Enterprise Road and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find one residence struck by gunfire and collected multiple pieces of evidence and shell casings from the area.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 10 gunshots, and then hearing multiple vehicles fleeing the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.