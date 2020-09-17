UPDATE: Police Seeking Identity of Suspects in Vehicle Pictured, Involved in Shooting in Lexington Park on September 13, 2020

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person or persons in a vehicle pictured in a shooting investigation.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm, the person or persons in the vehicle fired numerous shots, hitting and damaging the victim’s vehicle in the 21600 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or suspects or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Shaun Carberry at 301-475-4200, ext. 78045 or email shaun.carberry@stmarysmd.com. Case # 56948-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Enterprise Road and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find one residence struck by gunfire and collected multiple pieces of evidence and shell casings from the area.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 10 gunshots, and then hearing multiple vehicles fleeing the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

