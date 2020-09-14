Officers in Charles County Searching for Man Wanted in Violent Domestic Assault Case

September 14, 2020
Will Cassell Gross, 41, of Waldorf

Will Cassell Gross, 41, of Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help locating Will Cassell Gross, 41, of Waldorf.

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Gross struck a female acquaintance several times with a closed fist, ripped portions of her hair out, and threw paint on her. He also broke out several windows of their house, shattered car windows with a hammer, and slashed the tires to a car.

Gross fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Gross is considered armed and extremely dangerous; during a 2018 domestic-related assault, he was armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Will Gross is asked not to approach him but rather call 9-1-1. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Gross.

This entry was posted on September 14, 2020 at 3:38 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.