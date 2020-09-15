Scratch-Off Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in St. Mary’s County

Players across Maryland won or claimed $28.9 million during the week ending Sept. 13

Scratch-off players in the St. Mary’s County community of Clements, as well as in Landover Hills in Prince George’s County and Frederick County’s Woodsboro were the biggest Maryland Lottery winners of the past week.

A red-hot scratch-off overflowing with $1 million in Lottery luck brought a St. Mary’s County man to Maryland Lottery headquarters last week.

The 62-year-old claimed the $1 million top prize in the Lucky 777 scratch-off, which still has five $1 million top prizes remaining. He found his lucky $20 instant ticket at St. Mary’s Gas Station located at 23950 Colton Point Road in Clements.

A ticket purchased in Clements scored a $1 million win, while a scratch-off sold in Landover Hills landed $500,000, and another sold in Woodsboro was a $100,000 winner.

In all, Lottery players won or claimed more than $28.9 million in the seven days ending Sept. 13, including 19 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were either sold or claimed during that span. Included in the count are five big Racetrax winners, all of which were unclaimed as of Sept. 14.

The Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only. Lottery prizes up to and including $25,000 can be claimed at five of Maryland’s six casinos with no appointment necessary. Prizes of $25,001 or more must be claimed by appointment at the Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly list of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed From Sept. 7 through Sept. 13:

$1 Million Prize

Lucky 777, St. Mary’s Gas Station, 23950 Colton Point Road, Clements

$500,000 Prize

Bonus Bingo X20, Stop 4 All, 4606 68th Avenue, Landover Hills

$100,000 Prize

$100,000 Crossword 4th Edition, High’s #031, 304 North Main Street, Woodsboro

$50,000 Prizes

Lucky 777, Dolfield Convenience Store, 3611 Dolfield Avenue, Baltimore

Super Ca$h, Middlesex Liquors, 1334 Eastern Boulevard, Essex

$30,000 Prize

UnoTM, 7-Eleven #11680, 7611 Allentown Road, Fort Washington

$25,000 Prize

$25,000 Loose Change Multiplier, Best One Food Market, 5908 Seat Pleasant Drive, Capitol Heights

$20,200 Prize

2020 Cash, Cambridge Sunoco, 2903 Ocean Gateway, Cambridge

$10,000 Prizes

Fast Play and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings From Sept. 7 through Sept. 13:

FAST PLAY

$10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold Sept. 12 at Giant #320, 229 Kentlands Boulevard, Gaithersburg (claimed)

Racetrax

$63,836.40 ticket sold Sept. 12 at Colesville Beer & Wine, 13468 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Sept. 14)

$31,840 ticket sold Sept. 11 at Giant #365, 3299 Emmorton Road, Abingdon (unclaimed as of Sept. 14)

$30,879 ticket sold Sept. 12 at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Sept. 14)

$21,278.80 ticket sold Sept. 12 at Parkville Shell, 9200 Harford Road, Parkville (unclaimed as of Sept. 14)

$15,439.50 ticket sold Sept. 12 at Lee’s Market, 4310 Hawthorne Road, Indian Head (unclaimed as of Sept. 14)