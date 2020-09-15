Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Suspect and Stolen Motorcycle

On September 12, 2020 Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy J. Mason began investigating a stolen motorcycle complaint. Investigation revealed the victim placed his 2006 Kawasaki ZX6R street bike for sale on Craigslist. The suspect contacted the victim, at which time the parties arranged to meet in Prince Frederick, MD.

During the interaction, the victim allowed the suspect to test drive the motorcycle around the parking lot. The suspect then drove onto the highway and failed to return with the bike.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black motorcycle jacket, a “colorful” helmet, and red shoes. The victim advised the suspect contacted him via the TextNow application.

The subject pictured below has been developed as a person of interest. Milhatullah, 23 of Gaithersburg, MD, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, approx. 200 lbs.

Anyone with information about the stolen bike or theft suspect is asked to contact Deputy Mason at (410) 535-1600 or Jermaine.Mason@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 20-48117.

