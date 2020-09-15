St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Benjamin Joseph Culbert, 30 of Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Benjamin Joseph Culbert, age 30 of Leonardtown. Culbert is a white male and is 5’7”, weighs 147 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Culbert is required to register as a sex offender and is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to register.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Joseph Culbert, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Green at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Green@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

