Southern Maryland’s Annual Crab Pot Pitch Competition to be Held Virtually on Thursday, October 29, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development (DED) invites you to Southern Maryland’s Annual Crab Pot Pitch Competition! DED has been an avid sponsor of the competition seeking to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. DED’s Director Chris Kaselemis will even serve as a judge in this year’s competition!

The Crab Pot Pitch Competition is Southern Maryland’s premier pitch competition for entrepreneurs with cutting edge, disruptive and innovative technologies. Made popular by television shows like ABC’s “Shark Tank,” pitch contests provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to a panel of judges or investors in front of an audience.

This event is hosted by Southern Maryland Innovates, an organization with the mission to grow and connect the innovation and technology entrepreneurship community in Southern Maryland. And to serve as the connective hub between various groups that represent a casual and high impact opportunity to meet people interested in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in Southern Maryland.

This year’s Crab Pot Pitch Competition will be held virtually Thursday, October 29, 2020. Entrance is open to anyone with a cutting edge, disruptive and innovative technology that has potential for regional business growth in Southern Maryland.

Five finalists will be selected to pitch in front of a panel of judges at the final competition in October.

The winner will receive $3,500 and a bushel of crabs.

The runner-up will receive $1,000.

The judging panel consists of Chuck Bubeck—Executive Director at Maryland Innovation Center, Mike Steele—Founder of Motobriiz LLC and 2016 Crab Pot Winner, Chris Kaselemis—St. Mary’s County Director of Economic Development, Danita Boonchaisiri—Calvert County Economic Development Business Development Manager, and Lucretia Freeman-Buster—Charles County Economic Development Chief of Business Development.

Southern Maryland Innovates is currently seeking innovative minds to enter the competition. The deadline for entrance submissions has been extended to Monday, September 21, 2020! If you are interested in learning more or registering to attend or compete, please visit somdinnovates.com/events/crab-pot-2020. Please email somdinnovates2020@gmail.com with any immediate questions.

