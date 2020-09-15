Volunteers Sought for Boards, Commissions and Committees

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s Board of County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Commissions and Committees. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/.
All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 13, 2020.
Vacancies:
- Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
- Airport Advisory Committee
- Animal Control Advisory Board
- Board of Trustees, Museum Division
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on People with Disabilities
- Commission on the Environment
- Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County
- Library Board of Trustees (Applications must be received by 10/23/20)
- Social Service Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Tri-County Animal Shelter
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
- Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience
- Building Code Board of Appeals – Must have surveying experience
- Economic Development Commission – Education/Small Business Owner
- Electrical Examiners Board – Licensed Electrician
- Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.
- Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 4th & 5th, 6th and 8th Districts (3 vacancies)
- Planning Commission – Must have some planning experience
- Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber
- Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at: https://govappointments.maryland.gov/
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.