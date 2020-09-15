Health Department Expands COVID-19 Testing Hours at Leonardtown Site

September 15, 2020

Beginning Monday, September 14, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will expand appointment-free COVID-19 testing hours to Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown.

Testing will continue to be offered daily at the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program Office in Lexington Park.

Leonardtown Office: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

  • 21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown
  • For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 475-4330

Lexington Park Office: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

  • 46035 Signature Lane, Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)
  • For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 862-1680

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:

  • Walk up for testing, parking is available
  • Appointment-free
  • No doctor’s order needed
  • Free of Charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)
  • Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – Uninsured community members are welcome

Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing for more information.

Who should get tested?

  • Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19
  • Close contacts (even if they do not have symptoms) of persons who have COVID-19
  • Those attending events where social distancing is not maintained
  • Anyone returning from out-of-state travel, particularly from areas with rising case rates
  • Community members without symptoms (asymptomatic) may also get tested

Please visit the SMCHD website for local COVID-19 updates, data, and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

