Health Department Expands COVID-19 Testing Hours at Leonardtown Site

Beginning Monday, September 14, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will expand appointment-free COVID-19 testing hours to Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown.
Testing will continue to be offered daily at the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program Office in Lexington Park.
Leonardtown Office: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- 21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown
- For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 475-4330
Lexington Park Office: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- 46035 Signature Lane, Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)
- For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 862-1680
SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:
- Walk up for testing, parking is available
- Appointment-free
- No doctor’s order needed
- Free of Charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)
- Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – Uninsured community members are welcome
Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing for more information.
Who should get tested?
- Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19
- Close contacts (even if they do not have symptoms) of persons who have COVID-19
- Those attending events where social distancing is not maintained
- Anyone returning from out-of-state travel, particularly from areas with rising case rates
- Community members without symptoms (asymptomatic) may also get tested
Please visit the SMCHD website for local COVID-19 updates, data, and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.