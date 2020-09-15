Sabre Systems, Inc. Contributes $5,000 to Patuxent River Science and Technology Scholarship Fund

Sabre Systems, Inc. contributed $5,000 towards the Patuxent River Science & Technology (PRS&T) Consortium Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund provides financial assistance to local students who are interested in pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees at St. Mary’s College. STEM education develops a future, competitive workforce of scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians to help sustain our growing global economy. This is especially important within St. Mary’s County, where our local defense industry requires a STEM-trained and educated workforce to support the growing demands and technological advancements of the 21st century.

Sabre, along with five additional consortium members, pledged to contribute $5,000 annually for a four-year period, totaling $20,000 in contributions each. With St. Mary’s College matching each $5,000 donation with $2,500 per student, each student will receive a total of $7,500 in scholarship support per year. As part of the scholarship, students will participate in two credit-bearing internships and networking events that will help develop strong connections with local industry contractors. These activities introduce the community to known and trusted talent to fulfill future workforce needs and increases the likelihood of STEM alumni gaining post-graduation employment.



Sabre has been a long-term proponent of STEM initiatives, with a strong focus on providing educational opportunities within the Southern Maryland community. Sabre is proud to support the PRS&T Consortium Scholarship Fund because it offers educational opportunities for those who may not have otherwise pursued degrees while also positioning them for future success in their careers. Encouraging St. Mary’s College students to engage with the Southern Maryland industry may also have a lasting impact on STEM related jobs in the local community.

Sabre President and CEO Glen Ives stated, “As a leading high tech solutions and services company, we see first-hand the tremendous opportunities in critical, relevant and growing technology domains like cyber, digitization, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science and analytics, cloud computing and autonomous systems. There hasn’t been a more exciting time to be part of this ongoing wave of transformational technology development … all with the idea of making our world a better, safer and healthier place for everyone. We also know that our future always starts with our workforce and the young and imaginative and creative minds that can sustain and advance technology growth and transformation to meet the many and growing requirements of our mission customers. Our students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland represent the best and brightest and our support for the PRS&T Consortium Scholarship Fund is our sincere commitment to them and our future together.”

To learn more about becoming a PRS&T consortium member, contact Lauren Sampson, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, at 240-895-3220 or lksampson@smcm.edu. Students interested in learning more about scholarship requirements should contact the Admissions Office at 1-800-492-7181 or admissions@smcm.edu.