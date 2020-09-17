Prince George’s County Serial Bank Robber Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Federal Prison

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Marquis Von Clemons, age 38, of Langley Park, Maryland, to 92 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for bank robbery. Judge Chuang also entered an order requiring Clemons to forfeit and to pay restitution in the amount of $5,080.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Interim Chief Hector Velez of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to Clemons’ plea agreement, on February 13, 2019, Clemons entered a bank in Hyattsville, approached the teller and passed the teller a note stating, “I have a gun, do not say anything.” Fearing for her safety, the teller gave Clemons cash from the teller drawer. Clemons then fled the bank with the money and note. Surveillance cameras captured a masked Clemons in the bank, as well as his flight from the bank, during which Clemons discarded his mask and some of the distinctive clothes worn during the robbery. Law enforcement recovered the clothing a short time later.

One week later, on February 19, 2019, Clemons entered the same bank wearing a mask and gloves. The bank security guard, who was hired after the February 13th robbery, confronted Clemons and ordered him to remove the mask. When Clemons did not remove his mask and instead attempted to reach into his pockets, the security guard, believing that Clemons was about to rob the bank, detained Clemons until law enforcement arrived. When officers arrived at the bank, they searched Clemons and found a note in his pocket stating that he had a gun and demanding money. When law enforcement questioned him, Clemons provided a fake name and social security number. Law enforcement subsequently confirmed his true identity through his fingerprints.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at Clemons’ residence and law enforcement recovered the distinctive hat and shoes worn during the robbery on February 13th. In addition, law enforcement subsequently recovered Clemons’ DNA from the clothing Clemons discarded during his flight from the February 13th bank robbery, as well as the distinctive hat and shoes recovered from Clemons’ residence.

Less than seven months before the robbery Clemons had been released from prison after serving a four year sentence for robbing the same bank.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur praised the FBI and the Prince George’s Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rajeev R. Raghavan and Dana J. Brusca, who prosecuted the case.