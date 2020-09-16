St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Regrets to Announce Passing of K9 Jasmine

It is with great sadness that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of K9 Jasmine. K9 Jasmine joined the Sheriff’s Office four years ago after spending her first four years with the United States Marine Corps.

K9 Jasmine was partnered with Cpl. Lacey Smith in early 2019. K9 Jasmine received specialized training in explosives detection and search and rescue. She was an active participant in many community K9 demonstrations and loved visiting area schools. Last month, K9 Jasmine was instrumental in locating two critically missing children in Lexington Park. K9 Jasmine will be greatly missed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Cpl. Lacey Smith’s family.

“Jasmine was a wonderful ambassador for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

