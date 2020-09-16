UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash In Calvert County

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 6:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road in the area of Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision with multiple injured and subjects possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles in the roadway, with one victim seriously trapped.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Huntingtown extricated an adult male in approximately 30 minutes. Medics on the scene reported the victim had an arterial bleed.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby but and was later canceled due to medical personnel reporting CPR in progress. Two flight medics stayed on the scene to assist, with Trooper 7 returning to their hangar.

One adult male was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress. While en-route to the hospital, medics requested emergency vascular surgeons.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene, and two victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police and members of a Crash Reconstruction Team responded to continue the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.