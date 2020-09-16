Charles County Task Force Officers Locate Suspect Wanted in Domestic-Related Shooting That Occured in March, 2020

Task Force Officers Locate Suspect Wanted in Domestic-Related Shooting: Charles County Sheriff’s officers, with the assistance of the US Marshals Task Force, located Rayvon Anthony Walls, 30, of La Plata, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in La Plata on March 21, 2020.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata at approximately 11:55 a.m., for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect was arguing with his girlfriend inside a car. As the victim drove away, the suspect fired a shot toward the victim, striking her car. The victim was not injured.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Walls, but he avoided arrest.

Officers located Walls on Monday, September 14, 2020, at a residence in La Plata, during the execution of a search warrant of a residence, officers also found a stolen firearm. Walls was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a no bond status.

