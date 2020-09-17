Two Arrested After Police Observe Stolen Vehicle Driving Recklessly, Police Find Stolen Handgun and Large Quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl

On September 16, 2020 at approximately 1:35 a.m. a Northern District officer observed a vehicle violate multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle, a silver Ford Crown Victoria, in the area of southbound Ritchie Highway and Mountain Road in Glen Burnie, and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Howard County.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of several bags of suspected crack cocaine weighing approximately 17 grams, 216 capsules of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl weighing approximately 72 grams, a loaded Beretta .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and $3,287 in U.S. currency.

The driver Collin Levar Smith, 19 of Baltimore, and passenger Denarsha Hope Boone, 21, of Baltimore, were both arrested and charged with the following.

CDS POSS W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE – Three counts

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA – Three counts

CDS POSSESS – LARGE AMOUNT – Two counts

DIST/PWID CDS FENTANYL/HEROIN

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

FIREARM/DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME

CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

Smith also received charges for the following.

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

CDS-POSS OF FIREARMS

Smith and Boone are both held on a no bond status.

