Two Arrested After Police Observe Stolen Vehicle Driving Recklessly, Police Find Stolen Handgun and Large Quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl

On September 16, 2020 at approximately 1:35 a.m. a Northern District officer observed a vehicle violate multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle, a silver Ford Crown Victoria, in the area of southbound Ritchie Highway and Mountain Road in Glen Burnie, and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Howard County.
Further investigation resulted in the recovery of several bags of suspected crack cocaine weighing approximately 17 grams, 216 capsules of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl weighing approximately 72 grams, a loaded Beretta .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and $3,287 in U.S. currency.
The driver Collin Levar Smith, 19 of Baltimore, and passenger Denarsha Hope Boone, 21, of Baltimore, were both arrested and charged with the following.
- CDS POSS W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE – Three counts
- CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA – Three counts
- CDS POSSESS – LARGE AMOUNT – Two counts
- DIST/PWID CDS FENTANYL/HEROIN
- MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING
- THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000
- HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
- LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
- FIREARM/DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME
- CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM
- REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC
Smith also received charges for the following.
- POSS OF FIREARM MINOR
- FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION
- ILLEGAL POSS AMMO
- REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION
- CDS-POSS OF FIREARMS
Smith and Boone are both held on a no bond status.