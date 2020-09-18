Holiday Liquors in Waldorf Sells Winning Ticket for $1.15 Million Multi-Match Jackpot

A lucky Multi-Match player is Maryland’s newest millionaire after buying the ticket that won the game’s $1.15 million jackpot.

The millionaire, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2020, matched the winning numbers in the Thursday, Sept. 17 drawing on a ticket purchased Sept. 16 at Holiday Liquors in Waldorf. The lucky player also won two $2 prizes and a $20 prize on the same ticket!

The winner can choose between the annuity and an estimated $1 million cash option (before taxes). The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 4, 15, 19, 25, 32 and 39.

Lottery officials recommend the player sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until claiming the prize. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency. The winner can claim the prize by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery Customer Resource Center. Get details on how to claim by mail here or schedule an appointment here.

The Charles County retailer is also a winner. The store located at 3385 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf will receive a $1,150 bonus from the Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.