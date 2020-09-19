Prince George’s County Detectives Arrest Suspect for Fatal Stabbing Inside of Laundromat

Homicide Unit detectives identified and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing Thursday evening inside of a Capitol Heights laundromat. The victim is 59-year-old Fu Tian Yan of Upper Marlboro. Yan is an employee of the business. The suspect is 17-year-old Mekhi Loving of the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights. The suspect is charged as an adult.

On September 17th, at approximately 7:15 pm, patrol officers responded to the laundromat in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road. The officers located the victim inside of the business suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died a short time later at a hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, Loving was identified as the suspect. He was arrested shortly after the murder. The preliminary investigation revealed he stabbed the victim in order to steal money from the business.

Loving is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0043537.