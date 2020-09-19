St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Vandalism Suspect in California

On Tuesday, September, 15, 2020, at 9:45 p.m., the suspect broke the victim’s bedroom window and windows of the victim’s vehicles by shooting them out with a BB gun at the 22900 block of Sycamore Hollow Drive in California.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. 78035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com. Case # 57349-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

