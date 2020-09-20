Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Charles County That Injures Five and Sends One to Trauma Center

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road is closed in the area of Aurelia Place in Port Tobacco, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with subjects trapped and one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in the road with one vehicle fully engulfed in flames with all occupants out of the vehicle, and one subject severely trapped in the second vehicle with the subject semi-conscious.

Firefighters from La Plata, Nanjemoy, and Tenth District responded to the scene with crews extricating the trapped subject in approximately 25 minutes.

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department reported four victims from the vehicle that was on fire were all able to self extricate from the vehicle, with all four occupants being transported to an area hospital.

The trapped adult male in the second vehicle was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.