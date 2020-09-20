Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Dump Truck in Waldorf

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at approximately 7:32 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Idlewood Park Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Dispatchers advised all responding units the 911 caller reported the motor vehicle collision involved a dump truck and a passenger vehicle, with the operator of the passenger vehicle being unconscious, trapped, and possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a dump truck and a passenger vehicle in the roadway with the operator of the passenger vehicle trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters performed life-saving measures on the victim and a short time later, personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.