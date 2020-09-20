Blue Crabs Announce Halloween Event with Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Painting, and Disney’s Coco on Saturday, October 24, 2020

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced a Halloween event scheduled for Saturday, October 24th from 1PM through 5PM at Regency Furniture Stadium. The event will follow social distancing guidelines and will feature trick or treating, Disney’s Coco, as well as a Pumpkin Patch and pumpkin painting. Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased here.

In an effort to provide the Southern Maryland community a safe place to celebrate Halloween during COVID-19, the Blue Crabs will have team representatives stationed all around Regency Furniture Stadium with candy for our trick or treaters. At these stations you might even meet a Blue Crabs player, coach, or Ron Lord the Tie-Dye Guy! Fans will also get to see all of the ins and outs of our professional stadium, as the trick or treating tour will take you all around the park to reinforce social distancing. Masks will be required while trick or treating.

When fans are not trick or treating, they will be invited to watch Disney’s Coco on the jumbotron while social distancing in the outfield grass. Additionally, fans will be invited to our Pumpkin Patch to pick out a pumpkin and paint it.

