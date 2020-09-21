Congratulations to St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Corrections Graduates

September 21, 2020

Congratulations to the graduates of CELTP Session 64 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy which held their completion ceremony on Sept. 4, 2020, which was closed to the public due to COVID19 restrictions.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulate its four graduates from the program: Dayvon West, Christopher Hill, Elijsha Munn and Alyssa Sullivan.

Corrections Officer Dayvon West

Corrections Officer Alyssa Sullivan

Corrections Officer Christopher Hill

Corrections Officer Elijsha Munn

