Three Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Six Vehicle Collision in Owings

September 21, 2020

On Monday, September 21, 2020, at approximately 11:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) and Chaneyville Road in Owings, for the motor vehicle collision with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find six vehicles involved in the collision with one subject trapped in a minivan.

Firefighters from Dunkirk and Huntingtown extricated the trapped operator in approximately 15 minutes.

Firefighters reported one patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 4 to an area trauma center, with two patients being transported to area hospitals.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.




