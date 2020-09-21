Over 7,000 Westinghouse Portable Generators Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

Recalled Westinghouse WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generator – Dual Fuel Portable Generators

Hazard: The recalled portable generators can leak fuel, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Recall date: September 16, 2020

Units: About 7,500

Consumer Contact: MWE Investments toll-free at 855-944-4796 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@wpowereq.com, or online at www.westinghouseoutdoorpower.com and click on “Product Safety” located at the top of the page.

Recall Details – This recall involves Westinghouse WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generators and Westinghouse iGen4500DF Dual Fuel Inverter Portable Generators with manufacture dates from October 2019 through December 2019. The dual fuel generators can run on gasoline or propane.

The WGen5300DFv has a bright blue and black metal exterior and has “Westinghouse” and “WGen5300DFv” printed in white lettering on the control panel on the side of the generator. The generator has a fold down handle and wheels for portability. The generator measures about 23.3 inches long by 20 inches wide inches by 19.29 inches tall without its wheel kit. It weighs about 129 pounds.

The iGen4500DF has a bright blue plastic cover and has “Westinghouse iGen4500DF” printed in white lettering on both side panels. The generator measures about 29.7 inches long by 19.7 wide inches by 22 inches tall. It weighs about 105 pounds.

Affected units will have one of the following serial numbers, which can be found on the unit’s back panel (the “x” fields are specific to individual units):

04511A1019xxxxxxxxx

04511A1219xxxxxxxxx

5311A1219xxxxxxxxx

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact MWE Investments to arrange for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 26 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. No fires, injuries, or property damage have been reported.

Sold At: The WGen500DFv was sold at Sam’s Club nationwide and online at SamsClub.com. The iGen4500DF was sold online at amazon.com, homedepot.com, lowes.com, electricgeneratorsdirect.com, powerequipmentdirect.com, norwall.com, and other online locations.

The generators were sold from January 2020 through May 2020 between $450 and $1,050, depending on the model.

Importer(s): MWE Investments, of Columbus, Ohio

Manufactured In: China and Vietnam – Recall number: 20-185

