St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Large Construction Equipment Stolen and Then Abandoned on Great Mills Road

On Saturday, September 19, 2020,at approximately 10:10 p.m., police responded to the area of the Great Mills Pool on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for a large construction vehicle abandoned in the roadway.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a Caterpillar 928G Wheel Loader abandoned in the roadway.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office if you have any information regarding this incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

