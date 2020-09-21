Charles County Speed Cameras Locations for Week of September 20, 2020

September 21, 2020

As a reminder, we have withdrawn our Speed Camera Program from schools that are not open and or those that are not being used for critical operations. The Speed Camera Program will operate at schools that are open and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students.

Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

During the week of September 20, speed cameras will be in the following locations:

  • Middletown Road at Westlake High School
  • Ironsides Road at Mt. Hope Elementary School
  • Chicamuxen Road at Lackey High School
  • Oliver’s Shop Road at T.C. Martin Elementary School
  • Rock Point Road at Piccowaxen Middle School
  • Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School

