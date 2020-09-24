State Fire Marshal Investigating Garage Fire in Charlotte Hall, Over $30,000 in Damage Caused

On Monday, September 21, 2020, at approximately 3:25 p.m., firefighters from Charles County and St. Mary’s County responded to 15055 Oaks Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported structure on fire threatening other structures.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached 30 x 30 garage filled engulfed in flames with extensions into second large garage.

The owner is identified as Russell Sylvester, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $35,000

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigation showed the fire started on the exterior of the detached garage in the area where a tall plastic storage container was located. The cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

