St. Mary’s County High School Campuses now Equipped with Lightning Detection Systems

St. Mary’s County Public High Schools are now equipped with Lightning Detection Equipment at each of our three high schools. The lightning detection equipment includes an alert siren and visual strobe. When lightning is detected within 10 miles of each high school campus the alert siren and visual strobe will activate.

After 30 minutes has elapsed with no more lightning detected within 10 miles, the alert siren will activate again indicating all clear.

At this point, depending on field conditions, the contest/activity may resume. Beginning on Monday, September 28, 2020, the system at each school will be active during after school events and athletic contests during the school week from 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM.



The lightning detection system may be active for a scheduled event or function on Saturday(s). The lightning detection system will be inactive on Sundays.

The Lightning Detection System Information Page on our system website will provide additional details and information pertaining to the lightning detection systems at each high school. You will be able to access school-specific countdown clocks on your mobile device to monitor the 30 minutes of suspended play due to lightning. You may also visit the St. Mary’s County Emergency Operations Center’s (EOC) Siren Sounds and Messages page for examples that you may hear during a test or emergency.

The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and sponsors is always our top priority. Please contact your school’s athletic director or Michael A. Watson, Director of Facility Coordination, Health and Physical Education, and Athletics at mawatson@smcps.org if you have any questions or would like to acquire additional information.