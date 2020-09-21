Calvert County Hospice Received $10,000 Donation from the 17th Annual Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic

Calvert Hospice received a generous donation of $10,000 from the 17th annual Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic held on July 24. The golf tournament was started 17 years ago by Michael’s widow, Teresa Schrodel, and one of his fraternity brothers, Eric Dorman, benefiting Calvert Hospice and a scholarship at Frostburg State University in Michael’s name. In 2018, Teresa and Michael’s daughter Carmen took the reins.

This year’s event was the most successful fundraiser thus far, boasting 36 teams, a putting contest, a hole in one contest, multiple silent auction items, and a double-your-money hole contest. This year’s event was held at the Cannon Club in Lothian and will be held there again in 2021. Follow the Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic on Facebook or visit their website https://MDSGolfClassic.com to stay updated with registration info for 2021!

Calvert Hospice would like to thank all who participated in this year’s Golf Classic. Teresa is a former member of the Calvert Hospice Board of Directors, and her family’s business, Medart Galleries, has been a Calvert Hospice Partner for several years. Calvert Hospice is so grateful for their continued support.

The photo below is (left to right): Tanea Granlund, Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice; Carmen Schrodel; Jean Fleming, Executive Director for Calvert Hospice; Teresa Schrodel; Claire Piason, Director of Development for Calvert Hospice

