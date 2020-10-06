UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Causing Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 10/06/2020: On September 21, 2020, Paul Sylvester Thompson, 27 of Mechanicsville was arrested by Dep. Wynnyk for Driving Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely.

Thompson has been charged with the following.

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)&ALCO) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

DRIVER FAIL TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL

On Monday, September 21, 2020, at approximately 7:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision.

One subject was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Nissan Altima refused care.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office administered field sobriety tests on the male operator of the Nissan who argued with officers during the incident.

The operator of the vehicle submitted a breathalyzer before Deputies arrested the subject for driving under the influence.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



