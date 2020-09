Peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2020, Monica C. Baltimore departed this earthly life in Waldorf, MD. The family appreciate the love, kindness, and sympathy during their time of loss. Respectfully services will be private.

This entry was posted on September 22, 2020 at 3:13 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.