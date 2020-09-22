Kerry Deon Dillard, 58

Kerry Deon Dillard, age 58, of Pleasanton, TX, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. Kerry lived in Waldorf, MD for many years. He was a retired Air Force veteran (Master Sergeant) who served in the military for 21 yrs. as an Aerospace Maintenance Craftsman with the 89th Maintenance Group. Kerry received many decorations, medals and badges. Among them are the Meritorious Service Award, Aerial Achievement Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was also passionate about his church and community.

Kerry brought communion to parishioners who were not able to attend Mass. He was involved in many volunteer opportunities such as Christmas in April, Food Pantry and was a member of the church renovation group which helped with repairs for people who are not able to make the repairs on their own. Kerry also counseled through prayer and attentiveness to many friends going through life challenges and crisis. He would always say “I am doing the Lord’s work.” He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Pleasanton, TX). He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed cooking his signature “Brisket” and sharing it with his family. You would also find Kerry trying to gather and feed the flock of chickens that he kept in his backyard. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Kerry is survived by brothers Shorn and Joe and sisters Karen, Pam and Genell.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Henry & Carrie (Johnson) Dillard, sister Freida and brother John. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020.