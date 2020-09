Stephen Magruder departed this earthly life on Friday, September 11, 2020. Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12:30pm until time of service at 1:30pm at House of Praise, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

