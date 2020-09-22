Robert Edward “Bob” Kaiser, 73, of Solomons, MD passed away on September 16, 2020 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born April 10, 1947 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Herman “Bill” Kaiser and Betty (Benjamin) Kaiser. Bob graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling, and was a fan of the Washington Redskins.

Bob is survived by his step-children, Erica Thomas and June Jones (Nick); two grandchildren; and sisters, Karen Bauersfeld (Paul) of Charleston, SC and Joan McCready (Donnie) of St. Leonard, MD. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Kaiser.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Deacon Chad Martin to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be private.